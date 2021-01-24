Pleased to announce that Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned to build road network in Bodo region, this move will take the area on path of development: Amit Shah in Assam.PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:13 IST
