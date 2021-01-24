Congress, Badruddin Ajmal will open all gates to welcome infiltrators into Assam, only BJP can safeguard the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in public rally.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:49 IST
Congress, Badruddin Ajmal will open all gates to welcome infiltrators into Assam, only BJP can safeguard the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in public rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Badruddin Ajmal
- Amit Shah