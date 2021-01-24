Congress did divide and rule; it was only bloodshed in Assam for 20 years and 10,000 youths were killed; Congress killed Assamese youths with bullets: Amit Shah.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:56 IST
