Left Menu

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:22 IST
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures eke out gains ahead of GDP, jobless claims data

The SP 500 and the Dow index futures traded in a tight range on Thursday, ahead of data which will likely show another sharp contraction in the U.S. economy, while Nasdaq futures slipped following a decline in big-technology companies.The U...

Europe stock futures track Asia, U.S. losses on retail trading frenzy jitters

European stock index futures fell more than 1 on Friday, tracking declines in Asian and U.S. equity markets on caution around a retail trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this week.Futures tracking an index of Europes top 50 stocks were...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St heads for mixed start, eyes GDP, short-selling

Wall Street headed for mixed start on Thursday with investors preparing for the latest snapshot of economic growth and any signs that a big squeeze in shorted stocks has more to run.Dow E-minis were up 52 points, or 0.19, SP 500 E-minis wer...

Hungary could sign deal on Chinese vaccine imminently -PM Orban

Hungary could sign a deal to buy coronavirus vaccines from China on Friday or Saturday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio, adding the country was waiting to see the outcome of mass inoculations with a Chinese vaccine in neighbour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021