Lookout notices issued against farmer leaders named in FIRs in connection with R-Day violence, Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava tells PTI. AMP BUN RCPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:21 IST
Lookout notices issued against farmer leaders named in FIRs in connection with R-Day violence, Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava tells PTI. AMP BUN RC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- SN Shrivastava