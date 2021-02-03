We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employ force to change the status quo at our unresolved borders, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh amidst continued border standoff with China.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:01 IST
