India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventures to defend our people and territorial integrity at all costs: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:07 IST
