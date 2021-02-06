Indian military commanders held nine rounds of talkswith their Chinese counterparts during thepast one year and they will continue in future: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Andhra Pradesh.PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:18 IST
Indian military commanders held nine rounds of talkswith their Chinese counterparts during thepast one year and they will continue in future: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Andhra Pradesh.
