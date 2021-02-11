We will not rest before forming the government in West Bengal with two-thirds majority: Union minister Amit Shah at meeting with BJP's social media team.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:43 IST
We will not rest before forming the government in West Bengal with two-thirds majority: Union minister Amit Shah at meeting with BJP's social media team.
