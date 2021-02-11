Winning West Bengal polls will pave way for electoral victories in Odisha, Telangana and rest of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP's social media meet.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:47 IST
Winning West Bengal polls will pave way for electoral victories in Odisha, Telangana and rest of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP's social media meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
