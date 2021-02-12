Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 11:55 IST
Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.
