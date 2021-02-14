Remote control can operate TV, not CM; you need your own CM who listens to your problems but current Assam CM only listens to Nagpur, Delhi: Rahul Gandhi at Sivasagar rally.PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:45 IST
Remote control can operate TV, not CM; you need your own CM who listens to your problems but current Assam CM only listens to Nagpur, Delhi: Rahul Gandhi at Sivasagar rally.
