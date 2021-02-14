With this BPCL complex, foreign exchange will be saved, a wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities will be generated, says PM Narendra Modi in Kochi.PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:56 IST
With this BPCL complex, foreign exchange will be saved, a wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities will be generated, says PM Narendra Modi in Kochi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Kochi
- BPCL