Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 17:01 IST
