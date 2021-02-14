Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi.PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 17:01 IST
