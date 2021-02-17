Left Menu

For the last five years, PM Narendra Modi has not allowed the Congress government in Puducherry to function, alleges Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:01 IST
For the last five years, PM Narendra Modi has not allowed the Congress government in Puducherry to function, alleges Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting.

For the last five years, PM Narendra Modi has not allowed the Congress government in Puducherry to function, alleges Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine production capacity in Belgium has sharply increased

European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine production capacity of a factory in Belgium that produced shots for AstraZeneca had drastically increased.The factory, now owned by U.S. firm Thermo ...

Taapsee, Richa and others celebrate Priya Ramani's acquittal in MJ Akbar defamation case

Prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and filmmaker Onir on Wednesday hailed journalist Priya Ramanis acquittal in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual harassment.Additional ...

Doctors in Kerala remove whistle stuck in woman's respiratory system for 25 years

Doctors at the government medical college here have removed a tiny whistle from the respiratory system of a 40-year-old woman who had accidentally swallowed it in her teenage and was bothered by a racking cough for over two decades.Accordin...

S.Africa has enough vaccine doses in pipeline for 40 million people, minister says

South Africa has enough COVID-19 vaccine doses in the pipeline for 40 million people and is not at all anxious that it will run into problems with its immunisation programme, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday. The government pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021