''Today, an Indian person cannot get justice from the judicial system without being terrified of what will be done to him,'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry.PTI | Pudu | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:06 IST
''Today, an Indian person cannot get justice from the judicial system without being terrified of what will be done to him,'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress