Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan orders assembly floor test on February 22 to ascertain whether the Congress government in the union territory enjoys majority. PTI CORR SA VS VS

PTI | Pudu | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:52 IST
