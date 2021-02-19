Left Menu

Designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issues summons to Home Minister Amit Shah to appear in person or by lawyer on February 22 in defamation case filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:45 IST
Designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issues summons to Home Minister Amit Shah to appear in person or by lawyer on February 22 in defamation case filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issues summons to Home Minister Amit Shah to appear in person or by lawyer on February 22 in defamation case filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan reports eight Chinese fighters in its defence zone

Taiwans Defence Ministry said on Friday that eight Chinese fighter aircraft flew into the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone, in an uptick of tensions between Beijing and Taipei.The ministry said the fighters, as well ...

Poland entering third wave of COVID-19, health ministry says

Poland is seeing the beginning of a third wave of coronavirus infections, a health ministry spokesman said on Friday, as the country posted a large week-on-week increase in daily cases. Poland has loosened some restrictions, recently openin...

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

Hong Kongs top health official said on Friday the government had not politicised any coronavirus vaccine, as she sought to reassure residents worried about Chinas Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week. Hea...

Britain's Prince Philip in hospital for third night for observation, rest

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, remains in a London hospital where he was admitted as a precautionary measure for a few days of observation and rest.The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to King Edward VII Hospital i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021