Designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issues summons to Home Minister Amit Shah to appear in person or by lawyer on February 22 in defamation case filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:45 IST
