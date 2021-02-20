Need to strengthen start-ups and MSMEs, PM Modi at NITI Aayog meeting.

... ...
Smaller cars will soon replace some bigger SUVs used by Uttar Pradesh polices 112 emergency service to improve response time to distress calls and enable teams to access congested areas and narrow lanes faster, a senior official said.There ...
Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard Industries has said that its Promoter and Chairman Emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly offloaded 40 lakh shares to promote social causes. The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard Industries w...
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note. Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Su...
A 37-year-old Indian-origin former executive has been sentenced to 41 months in prison in the US for his role in fraudulently selling popular workout supplements by concealing their true ingredients.Sitesh Patel, the former vice-president o...