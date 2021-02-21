E Sreedharan has no political experience; his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal: Congress leader Shashi TharoorPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 15:08 IST
E Sreedharan has no political experience; his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sreedharan
- Kerala
- Shashi Tharoor
- Congress
ALSO READ
If BJP wins Kerala assembly polls, focus will be to bring state out of debt trap, develop infrastructure: E Sreedharan ahead of joining party.
Ready for Kerala chief ministership if BJP wins, will focus on infra development: Sreedharan
'Metroman' E Sreedharan says open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala.
Metroman E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party's Kerala unit chief
Fashionable to oppose whatever Modi govt does; no intolerance in country: E Sreedharan