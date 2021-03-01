PM says time has come to increase private sector's participation in agriculture sector R&D.

... ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need to bring a food processing revolution in the country through public-private partnerships. Addressing a webinar on budget provisions for the farm sector, he highlighted the various ...
An aide of BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been arrested here in connection with the New Alipore drug seizure case, a senior police officer said on Monday.With the fresh arrest, six persons, including two BJP leaders have been held so far in co...
Hong Kong police on Monday brought 47 pro-democracy activists to court on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law imposed on the city by Beijing last year.The cases represent the largest mass charge agains...
SBI General Insurance on Monday said it has tied-up with Indian Overseas Bank IOB for a bancassurance partnership for selling its non-life products.Through the alliance, SBI General will offer a range of general insurance solutions and inno...