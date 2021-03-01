Below normal day temperatures likely over most parts of south India and adjoining central India: IMD's summer forecast for Mar-May.

... ...
Hong Kong democracy supporters are being locked up in jail, charged with being a threat to national security.Their arrests come under a new security law imposed on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory by Beijing that has largely silenced d...
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has urged the countrys district municipalities to alert its local councils of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections that could lead to districts bein...
Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has n...
Demand for manufactured goods drove extended growth in factories across Europe and Asia in February, but a slowdown in China underscored the challenges countries face as they seek a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic blow.Restr...