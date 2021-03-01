CICSE to communicate class 10, 12 exam results to heads of schools by July: Officials.

... ...
... ...
By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Britains children return to school next week as the country eases its third lockdown, six-year-old Daniel Meredith will not be joining his friends but will remain shut indoors ...
Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again.Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long a...
The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tributes to the farmers and farm labourers who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centres three agricultural reform laws. Several farmers who were part of the agitation against the three farm le...
The government has received multiple bids for privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.DIPAM in December had invited expressions of inte...