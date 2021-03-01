(Eds: Correcting date after taking into account optional papers for class 12) CICSE board to conduct class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 exams from April 8: Officials.

... ...
Amid growing ties between India and the Arab world, six Indian Air Force IAF Su-30-MKI fighters will take off for the United Arab Emirates UAE on Wednesday to participate in the multinational exercise Desert Flag. The exercise comes soon af...
British shares rose on Monday, led by homebuilders and miners on reports of more domestic fiscal support, while relative stability in bond yields also helped stocks recover from last weeks losses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 1.6, ...
France said on Monday it regretted Irans refusal to take part in informal talks with world powers and the United States on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal, but said it continued to work towards finding a solution to the impasse.We remain ful...
A non-playing member of the Juventus squad has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club announced on Monday. The news comes the day before the Italian champions are due to host Spezia in a league match in Turin.During the checks provi...