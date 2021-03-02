We aim to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030; waterways cost effective and environment friendly mode of transportation: Prime Minister.

... ...
Inditex staff in Spain say they are being forced out as the owner of the fast-fashion brand Zara rolls out its plan to shut up to 1,200 stores worldwide, despite a company agreement with Spanish unions to project jobs. The worlds biggest cl...
China will give 800,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal, its ambassador said, up from half a million promised earlier. The gift is to support Nepals fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hou Yanqi said in a Twitter post late on Monday....
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiagos airport in late January, and Chiles president, Sebastin Piera, was beaming. Today, he said, is a day of joy, emotion and hope. The source of that hope China a country tha...
Eds changing slug Aligarh UP, Mar 2 PTI The postmortem report of the teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found here on Sunday, has not indicated any clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said ...