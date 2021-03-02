Left Menu

Bengal, which had once led nation, now facing lawless situation: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at rally in Malda.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:08 IST
Bengal, which had once led nation, now facing lawless situation: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at rally in Malda.

Bengal, which had once led nation, now facing lawless situation: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at rally in Malda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatika group retires over Rs 1,100 cr debt this fiscal; sells land worth Rs 450cr

Realty firm Vatika has sold land worth Rs 450 crore and completed properties of about Rs 500 crore to repay its debt.Gurugram-based Vatika Group and its associated companies have retired debt worth Rs 1,109 crore within a period of 11 month...

Iraq receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China as the country is struggling to cope with a new surge of the disease. An Iraqi military transport plane carrying the first batch of the vaccines from Ch...

City start-up Log 9 launches battery that can be charged in less than 15 minutes

Bengaluru, Mar 2 PTIBengaluru-headquartereddeep- tech start-up Log 9 Materials on Tuesday announced the launch of a rapid charging battery technologyfor electric vehicles capable of fully charging the batteries used in 2-wheeler and 3-wheel...

'Ujjwala':8 croreth beneficiary from Maha struggles to buy gas cylinder

Ayesha Shaikh, who became the eight croreth beneficiary of the national scheme to provide LPG connections to BPL women and received Ujjwala certificate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2019, is finding it difficult now to pay fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021