TMC govt in Bengal failed to stop cow smuggling, 'Love Jihad': UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Malda.

... ...
... ...
Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said the people of Bihar living in West Bengal will vote for development, paying no attention to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has voiced support to Mamata Banerjees Trinamool Congress TMC in the upcomi...
Realty firm Vatika has sold land worth Rs 450 crore and completed properties of about Rs 500 crore to repay its debt.Gurugram-based Vatika Group and its associated companies have retired debt worth Rs 1,109 crore within a period of 11 month...
Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China as the country is struggling to cope with a new surge of the disease. An Iraqi military transport plane carrying the first batch of the vaccines from Ch...
Bengaluru, Mar 2 PTIBengaluru-headquartereddeep- tech start-up Log 9 Materials on Tuesday announced the launch of a rapid charging battery technologyfor electric vehicles capable of fully charging the batteries used in 2-wheeler and 3-wheel...