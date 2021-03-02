Congress, if voted to power in Assam, will bring new law to nullify Citizenship (Amendment) Act: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at public meeting in Tezpur.PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:45 IST
Congress, if voted to power in Assam, will bring new law to nullify Citizenship (Amendment) Act: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at public meeting in Tezpur.
