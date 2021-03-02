If Congress forms government in Assam, households will get 200 units of free power, minimum daily wage of tea garden workers will be hiked: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. PTI DG RMS RMS

If Congress forms government in Assam, households will get 200 units of free power, minimum daily wage of tea garden workers will be hiked: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. PTI DG RMS RMSPTI | Tezpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
