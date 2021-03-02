Congress, if it comes to power in Assam, will provide Rs 2,000 to homemakers as 'Grihini Samman' every month: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at rally in Tezpur.PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:15 IST
