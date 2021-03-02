Left Menu

Congress, if it comes to power in Assam, will provide Rs 2,000 to homemakers as 'Grihini Samman' every month: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at rally in Tezpur.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:15 IST
Congress, if it comes to power in Assam, will provide Rs 2,000 to homemakers as 'Grihini Samman' every month: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at rally in Tezpur.

Congress, if it comes to power in Assam, will provide Rs 2,000 to homemakers as 'Grihini Samman' every month: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at rally in Tezpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agriculture reforms at heart of Government of India’s agenda: Goyal

The time has come for Central Warehousing Corporation to increase the current capacity of 130 LMT by manifold at the earliest to meet the challenges of a growing farm sector and ensuring holistic storage solutions for the farmers. This was ...

US STOCKS-Futures dip after S&P 500's best day in nine months

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Tuesday after Wall Streets strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.The SP 500 ended 2.4 higher on Monday, its best d...

Golden Globes 2021 winners’ list revealed, Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award

The 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday night, February 28. After being delayed for nearly two months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Golden Globe Award ceremony was held virtually.Amy Poehler and Tina Fey ret...

Bartomeu provisionally freed after spending night in jail

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was provisionally freed on Tuesday after appearing before a judge following a night in jail while being investigated for possible irregularities during his administration.Court officials said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021