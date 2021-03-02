India has recorded 113 COVID-19 deaths per million and conducted 1,57,684 tests per million population: Govt.

... ...
... ...
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was provisionally freed on Tuesday after appearing before a judge following a night in jail while being investigated for possible irregularities during his administration.Court officials said ...
Former FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was released on Tuesday, a Barcelona court said, a day after he was arrested in a probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption.The statement said Bartomeu, pr...
Reliance Jio biggest buyer, placing orders for Rs 57,122.65 cr of spectrum Telecom Secretary....
Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days Telecom Secretary....