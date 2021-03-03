... ...
At least 13 people were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into a Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children in the dusty farming community of Holtville near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. Handmade wooden cro...
The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday issued final anti-dumping duties on common alloy aluminum sheet from 16 of 18 countries investigated, including up to 242.8 on imports from Germany and 83 on imports from Bahrain.Aluminum sheet import...
Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, his daughter said on Tuesday. Jordan, who in 1980 was badly w...
Boeing Co has raised concerns over the design of arch-rival Airbus newest narrow-body jet, the A321XLR, saying a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks.The U.S. plane giants intervention is not without precedent in a global system th...