AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi: Election officials.

... ...
... ...
... ...
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday treated fans with a glimpse from his horse riding session. The Masaan actor shared a video on Instagram in which he could be seen riding a horse on a humongous ground.The short clip showcased the Su...
Russias foreign ministry late on Tuesday said new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a hostile anti-Russian lunge that further harmed relations between Washington and Moscow.The United States on Tuesday, in President Jo...
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.The militant group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female...
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa stunned second-seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the opening round of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament here.Satwik and Ash...