Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi quits following allegations of sexual harassment, sends resignation letter to the CM.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:04 IST
