IND IND...

Yangon | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:26 IST
The U.S. Capitol Police department has obtained intelligence pointing to a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an unidentified militia group on Thursday, the agency said on Wednesday.The Capitol Police statement added that it is working ...
Gurdeep Singh of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Wednesday became the first turban-clad Sikh representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistans Senate when he defeated rival candidates on a minority seat by a huge mar...
Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....