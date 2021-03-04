Taj Mahal in Agra vacated after bomb call, which later turned out to be hoax: Officials.

... ...
Zoom Video Communications Inc said it had recovered from an outage where some users were unable to join meetings on the video-conferencing platform on Wednesday.The companys status page said all systems were operational. Zoom said the glitc...
Lithuania will open a trade representation office this year in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, a move that is bound to anger the Asian giant. The office will be opened in a bid to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the sp...
Retailers Association of India RAI on Thursday said it has extended its partnership with Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU for offering skill-based and employment-oriented BBA Retailing academic programme with a modular approach....
Indias foreign minister arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid efforts to resolve the fate of 81 Rohingya refugees who are on a boat adrift in international waters. Foreign Minister S. Jaisha...