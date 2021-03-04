Left Menu

Bengaluru ranked top on government's Ease of Living Index; Pune second, Ahmedabad ranked third among 111 cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:20 IST
Bengaluru ranked top on government's Ease of Living Index; Pune second, Ahmedabad ranked third among 111 cities.

Bengaluru ranked top on government's Ease of Living Index; Pune second, Ahmedabad ranked third among 111 cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Pune

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK seals poll pact with VCK; Allots six seats

The DMK on Thursday allotted six constituencies to ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.An electoral pact was signed by DMK president M K Stalin and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan at the Dravid...

HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose capacity to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines.The high court also asked the Centre to explain in affidavit the rationale behind ke...

EPFO fixes 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21: Sources.

EPFO fixes 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21 Sources....

Yorkshire sign Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson for T20 Blast

English county Yorkshire on Thursday confirmed the acquisition of New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson for the 2021 Vitality Blast campaign. Ferguson is expected to be available to play in all of the Vikings Vitality Blast North Group matches ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021