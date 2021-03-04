EPFO fixes 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21: Sources.

... ...
... ...
... ...
The much-awaited Content on Demand CoD service in trains will be launched this month, a senior official of Railway PSU RailTel said on Thursday.The service involves infotainment in moving trains by providing preloaded multilingual content w...
A 30-year-old civil defence volunteer accidentally shot himself and then cooked up a story of being shot allegedly by two bike-borne men in south Delhis Neb Sarai area to mislead investigators, police said on Thursday.Sujeet Kumar, who also...
The Kremlin on Thursday called on France and Germany to use their influence with the Ukrainian government to make sure that events in eastern Ukraine, where tensions have been rising, did not cross a rubicon.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ...
Britain, France, and Germany have scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agencys board to pass a resolution this week criticizing Iran for scaling back cooperation with it, diplomats said on Thursday.The U.N. nuclea...