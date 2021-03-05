Left Menu

SC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt on Amazon Prime Video's India head’s plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:43 IST
SC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt on Amazon Prime Video's India head’s plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series.

SC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt on Amazon Prime Video's India head’s plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians

Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the countrys dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his ...

BRIEF-'Frothy' U.S. SPACs will leave some investors 'poorly', says LSE CEO

London Stock Exchange Group PLC LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP CEO DAVID SCHWIMMER SAYS SHIFT IN EURO SHARE TRADING FROM LONDON TO AMSTERDAM HAD BEEN WELL TELEGRAPHEDLSES SCHWIMMER SAYS THERE IS FROTH IN U.S. SPACS MARKET, WILL END POORLY FOR ...

Edtech startup Gradeup releases campaign starring Brand Ambassador Kartik Aaryan

Gradeup One of the most trusted brands for competitive exam preparation has recently announced the release of its first brand campaign Sahi Prep Hai, Toh Life Set Haifeaturing youth icon Kartik Aaryan.Conceptualized by Mirchi Brewery and ...

Rape survivor set ablaze in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh: Police

A 33-year-old rape survivor was set afire in Rajasthans Hanumangarh district, police said on Friday.The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Bikaner with serious burn injuries, Golupura Station House Officer SHO Omprakash said, adding t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021