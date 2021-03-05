India, Sweden can deepen ties in several sectors including smart cities, water treatment, circular economy, smart grids, e-mobility: PM Modi.

... ...
The Kremlin on Friday said it hoped crazy calls to sanction Russian business people would not become a reality and that it was planning ways to best protect Russias interests, its citizens, and businesses.The Kremlin said it was closely fol...
Over 3,130 encroachments and illegal constructions in the walled city of Jaipur have changed the face of heritage buildings, Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Friday. Replying to a question raised by B...
Bihar almost fulfils the World Health Organisation WHO-recommended doctor-population ratio as it has 1,19,000 doctors in the state with a population of 12 crore, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said in the assembly on Friday.Referring t...
Senegalese authorities have restricted internet access as protests over the detention of an opposition leader intensify, internet monitor NetBlocks said on Friday.Over the past two days, at least one person has been killed in clashes betwee...