Former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda, ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh among BJP candidates for West Bengal polls: BJP general secy Arun Singh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:49 IST
Former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda, ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh among BJP candidates for West Bengal polls: BJP general secy Arun Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashoke Dinda
- West Bengal
- Indian
- Arun Singh
- Bharati Ghosh
ALSO READ
CBI searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with coal scam: officials.
CBI searches underway in four districts of West Bengal in coal pilferage scam case
Designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issues summons to Home Minister Amit Shah to appear in person or by lawyer on February 22 in defamation case filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
ECI to deploy 125 companies of central forces in West Bengal for assembly polls
Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in poll-bound West Bengal