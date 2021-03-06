Left Menu

(Eds: Dropping a word ) West Bengal assembly polls: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram against TMC president and CM Mamata Banerjee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:56 IST
(Eds: Dropping a word ) West Bengal assembly polls: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram against TMC president and CM Mamata Banerjee.

(Eds: Dropping a word ) West Bengal assembly polls: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram against TMC president and CM Mamata Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Assembly adjourned sine die

The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Saturday after passing the states budget of over Rs 57,400 crore for 2021-22 fiscal. A total of eight bills, including the appropriation bill, were passed during the six-day budget session ...

BJP MP Narayan Rane demands President's rule in Maharashtra

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Saturday demanded the imposition of Presidents rule in Maharashtra alleging failure of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in maintaining law and order and its inept handling of the COVID-19 crisis.Rane...

Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority', pro-Beijing lawmaker says

Chinas proposal for Hong Kong electoral reforms could prevent a dictatorship of the majority, pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Liao told Reuters on Saturday. The Chinese parliament is discussing plans to overhaul Hong Kongs electoral s...

Goa police held 2 in connection with theft incident at Mandrem beach in Pernem

Goa police arrested two youth in connection with a theft incident at Mandrem beach in Pernem. The arrested have been taken in police custody for three days. We received a call from the complainant Karan Vahi 26 that he along with his friend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021