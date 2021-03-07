Left Menu

We will bring ''asol parivartan'' (real change) where all progress but nobody is appeased, infiltration is stopped: PM Modi tells Kolkata rally.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:59 IST
We will bring ''asol parivartan'' (real change) where all progress but nobody is appeased, infiltration is stopped: PM Modi tells Kolkata rally.

We will bring ''asol parivartan'' (real change) where all progress but nobody is appeased, infiltration is stopped: PM Modi tells Kolkata rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope arrives at Qaraqosh church in northern Iraq

Pope Francis has arrived at a church in the Christian Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once occupied by the Islamic State group.A jubilant, ululating maskless crowd lined the main thoroughfare to welcome him as his motorcade slowly passed, heading t...

Army converts bus stand to 'street library' for JK children

In a novel initiative, the Army has converted a dilapidated bus stand in a village in South Kashmir into a street library to help students of neighbouring areas to prepare for competitive exams and higher studies.The library which was set u...

286 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.31 pc

Delhi recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent amid a sudden surge in incidences, as per data shared by the health department.The city registered 321 new coronavirus cases, t...

India Inc's overseas direct investment declines 31pc to USD 1.85 bn in Feb

India Incs overseas direct investment fell by 31 per cent to USD 1.85 billion in February this year, the RBI data showed.Domestic companies made investments of USD 2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021