Left Menu

All 130 cr people of India my friend, I work for them and will always do: PM Modi hits back at rivals accusing him of favouring friends.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:36 IST
All 130 cr people of India my friend, I work for them and will always do: PM Modi hits back at rivals accusing him of favouring friends.

All 130 cr people of India my friend, I work for them and will always do: PM Modi hits back at rivals accusing him of favouring friends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India Inc's business confidence highest in decade: FICCI Survey

FICCIs Overall Business Confidence Index has witnessed a decadal high of 74.2 in the current round on account of improvement in present conditions as well as expectations, the industry body said on Sunday.The Index had stood at 70.9 in the ...

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. The Feder...

Satellite set for Mar 28 launch will help India keep an eye on borders near real-time

India plans to launch on March 28 an earth observation satellite that will provide it near real-time images of its borders and also enable quick monitoring of natural disasters.GISAT-1 is slated to be lofted into space by GSLV-F10 rocket fr...

Junk your old car and get about 5 pc rebate from automakers on new purchase: Gadkari

There is good news for consumers who are going to junk their old vehicles and buy a new one under the Vehicle Scrapping Policy as automakers will give about a 5 per cent rebate on the new purchase, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021