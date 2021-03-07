Lotus about to bloom in Bengal because of muck created by TMC which replaced 'loktantra' (democracy) with 'lootantra' (systematic plunder): Modi.

... ...
FICCIs Overall Business Confidence Index has witnessed a decadal high of 74.2 in the current round on account of improvement in present conditions as well as expectations, the industry body said on Sunday.The Index had stood at 70.9 in the ...
Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. The Feder...
India plans to launch on March 28 an earth observation satellite that will provide it near real-time images of its borders and also enable quick monitoring of natural disasters.GISAT-1 is slated to be lofted into space by GSLV-F10 rocket fr...
There is good news for consumers who are going to junk their old vehicles and buy a new one under the Vehicle Scrapping Policy as automakers will give about a 5 per cent rebate on the new purchase, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said.The ...