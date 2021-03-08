Left Menu

BJP takes over Malda Zilla Parishad in Bengal as majority of members join party.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:56 IST
BJP takes over Malda Zilla Parishad in Bengal as majority of members join party.

BJP takes over Malda Zilla Parishad in Bengal as majority of members join party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coherent deems II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum offer

Laser maker Coherent said on Monday it has determined optical components maker II-VI Incs revised buyout offer valued at 6.2 billion superior to Lumentum Holdings proposal, signaling a possible end to the bidding war. Under the revised term...

T20 Dilemmas: Tough calls between Dhawan/Rahul, Chahar/Bhuvneshwar, Shreyas/Surya

The Indian team management faces a problem of plenty going into the five T20 Internationals against England, an assignment which marks the beginning of the sides build-up to this years T20 World Cup at home.There are 19 players available fo...

Delhi Capitals share four inspiring stories to celebrate International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Womens Day, the Indian Premier League IPL franchise Delhi Capitals shared four inspirational stories of women from the capital city, who broke stereotypes and gender roles. From rally racer Baani Yadav to de...

Max Life Insurance and YES BANK Celebrate 16 years of Strategic Bancassurance Partnership

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Max Life, and YES BANK Limited YES BANK, today marked an important business milestone upon completing 16 years of their strategic bancassurance partnership. Celebrating the milesto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021