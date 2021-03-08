BJP takes over Malda Zilla Parishad in Bengal as majority of members join party.

... ...
Laser maker Coherent said on Monday it has determined optical components maker II-VI Incs revised buyout offer valued at 6.2 billion superior to Lumentum Holdings proposal, signaling a possible end to the bidding war. Under the revised term...
The Indian team management faces a problem of plenty going into the five T20 Internationals against England, an assignment which marks the beginning of the sides build-up to this years T20 World Cup at home.There are 19 players available fo...
On the occasion of International Womens Day, the Indian Premier League IPL franchise Delhi Capitals shared four inspirational stories of women from the capital city, who broke stereotypes and gender roles. From rally racer Baani Yadav to de...
New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Max Life, and YES BANK Limited YES BANK, today marked an important business milestone upon completing 16 years of their strategic bancassurance partnership. Celebrating the milesto...