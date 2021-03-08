LS adjourned till 7 pm after opposition members disrupt proceedings over rising fuel prices.

... ...
Ahead of the clash against Everton, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that their opponents have a very strong squad while admitting that he relishes big matches. Everton are witnessing a very good form and enjoying a three-match winning...
The European Unions executive criticised Belgium on Monday for extending its blanket ban on non-essential travel to and from the country despite the European Commission asking it to ease restrictions on movement. Highlighting how the blocs ...
Saudi Arabias defence ministry spokesman on Monday accused Iran of smuggling missiles and drones to Yemens Houthi movement, which has stepped up cross-border attacks on the kingdom.Colonel Turki al-Malki, who is also spokesman of the Saudi-...
The Anti Narcotics Task Force ANTF on Monday froze five bank accounts amounting to over Rs 54.27 lakh of a drug cartel in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.We have got five bank accounts frozen of a drug cartel in Kashmir. The head of this ...