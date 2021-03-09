ED raids premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and others in a drugs money-laundering case: Officials.

... ...
There has been an inordinate delay in issuing of H-4 work authorization permits to certain categories of spouses of those possessing H-1B foreign work visas, the most sought after, among Indian IT professionals, a group of highly talented I...
Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM on Monday formally nominated Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples Party PPP as its candidate for the office of the Senate Chairman, reported Dawn. The Senate polls will be held on March 12. Gilani...
Womens day industry panel discussion on women in tech accelerating innovation with purpose through a user first approach New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir A Womens Day panel discussion, comprising of industry leaders, innovators and policy ...
The financial sector will have to play an important role in infrastructure lending which needs specialised expertise, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian said on Tuesday.Speaking at a webinar organised by FICCI, Subramanian said that for ...