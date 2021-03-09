Left Menu

Delhi govt intends to increase city's per capita income to Singapore's level by 2047: Dy CM Sisodia while presenting budget in Assembly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Inordinate delay in processing of H-4 work authorization: Spouses of H-1B

There has been an inordinate delay in issuing of H-4 work authorization permits to certain categories of spouses of those possessing H-1B foreign work visas, the most sought after, among Indian IT professionals, a group of highly talented I...

Pakistan Democratic Movement nominates Gilani for Senate Chairman

Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM on Monday formally nominated Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples Party PPP as its candidate for the office of the Senate Chairman, reported Dawn. The Senate polls will be held on March 12. Gilani...

Women in STEM to Increase to 30% by 2030

Womens day industry panel discussion on women in tech accelerating innovation with purpose through a user first approach New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir A Womens Day panel discussion, comprising of industry leaders, innovators and policy ...

CEA stresses on infra-led growth, takes on crony lending

The financial sector will have to play an important role in infrastructure lending which needs specialised expertise, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian said on Tuesday.Speaking at a webinar organised by FICCI, Subramanian said that for ...
