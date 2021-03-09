Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon after opposition uproar over demand to discuss record high petrol and diesel prices.

... ...
Lauding India for its vaccine leadership, a top UN Women official has said the country was directly helping to address the issue of vaccine equity while rich nations were cutting side deals with pharmaceutical giants to buy more vaccines th...
Delhi budget Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Bhagat Singhs life during 75-week Deshbhakti events....
Nine people were injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Maharashtras Latur district, police said on Tuesday.The accident took place around Monday midnight near Hadolati village in Ahmedpur tehsil when a jeep driver apparently lo...
The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives this week in a fresh push on the fractious Afghan peace process, two sources familiar with the talks sa...